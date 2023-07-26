Minister of Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has revealed that former Black Stars head coaches, Milovan Rajevac and Charles Kwablan Akonnor are still owed by his outfit during their stay with the national team.

CK Akonnor was appointed in January 2020 and was awarded a two-year deal after Kwesi Appiah was sacked after the country’s uninspiring performance at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

However, the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach was shown the exit after losing to South Africa during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Akonnor was replaced by Milovan Rajevac who led Ghana to play in the quarterfinal of the World Cup in 2010.

However, the Serbian’s second stint with the team was cut short after the Black Stars exited in the group phase of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. He was sacked after the tournament.

It was reported the Sports Ministry owed both coaches seven months after they had both lost their job and Ussif has admitted there is still an amount owed despite making an initial payment.

“We still owe Milovan [Rajevac],” he said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

“All of C.K and Milovan, once their contract was terminated, we sat with them, negotiated their exit and C.K was paid $100,000 immediately after the negotiation same as Milovan.

“We still owe both of them and we have a payment scheduled which I will admit we have not followed because of constraints of funds. As and when we get funds, we will be paying the two coaches.”

He also added that both coaches have planned to take the matter to court.

“Both of them have written to the Ghana Football Association threatening to go to court,” he continued.

“We have appealed to them that we are committed to making sure we settle whatever we have agreed with them.”

The Black Stars have since been under the management of Otto Addo and Chris Hughton after the previous two.

READ ALSO