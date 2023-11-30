Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has appealed to Minister for Education to reconsider the decision for first year SHS students to resume school next Monday barely a week after the school placement was released.

The teacher unions have kicked against the decision and there is pressure from Parliament for the managers of the education sector to reverse course.

Parliament has instructed the Ministry of Education to postpone the scheduled reopening of schools, originally set for December 4, 2023, until January 2024.

The Speaker announced this decision after learning that the Minister had previously announced that students admitted to schools should commence classes on Monday, December 4.

Following discussions among Members of Parliament, the Speaker summoned the Minister to appear before the House and provide an explanation for the sudden directive.

Subsequently, the Speaker ordered that students should not attend school on December 4 insisting that classes should resume in January 2024.

He also urged both teachers and students to remain calm and adequately prepare for the upcoming academic term.

However, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu disagreed with the Speaker, particularly expressing concern about the order issued without first consulting the Minister of Education.

GES to reconsider reporting date for first year SHS students