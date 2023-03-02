Self-proclaimed seer, Nana Kofi Amoateng Cooper, popularly known as Seer OneGod, has alleged that some ministers in the incumbent government resort to deities to keep their positions.

In an interview with Adom FM’s Jerry Justice on the Ofie Kwanso show, the man who gained prominence after ‘predicting’ Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu’s death, said the First Man of Ghana has been ‘voodooed.’

He explained that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo doesn’t have a native spiritual backing, hence many of his appointed ministers tend to attack and manipulate him in the realm unlike former President John Agyekum Kufuor who dined with the ‘gods’.

Seer OneGod said the ministers who toe such gestures tend to seek favour, and positions or try to sway the idea of Akufo-Addo firing them out of office.

“If you dine with the gods of the land, you will seek more wisdom and be strong. And you can do more for people to laud you. Like the Freemason John Agyekum Kufuor, no one was able to control him even spiritually. That’s why Kufuor was able to do a reshuffle to remove some ministers in his tenure and he didn’t fear anyone.”

“You will take him to the shrine only to know he is recognised there. While Nana is championing and declaring the ‘battle is for the Lord’s’, they have even tied him spiritually.

“Most of the ministers who do that want a position, seek favour or have been corrupted. Politicians walk a lot in higher places,” he said.

