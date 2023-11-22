Vehicle owners are expressing concern about receiving poor-quality fuel at filling stations across the country.

According to them, their vehicles are no longer operating efficiently compared to before.

Some experts have attributed this to a high concentration of manganese in the fuel currently sold in the Ghanaian market.

The aggrieved drivers are pleading with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to address this issue promptly, considering the current financial challenges since it is very expensive to keep changing car parts.

This comes as the Authority says it initiated steps to review the national standards for gasoline.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show, some callers revealed that they still have encountered challenges with their vehicles since they didn’t know they had bought bad fuel.

“Some oil companies are selling below the standard. We know because you use this fuel, you know the response of the engine. These people are doing business, enriching their pockets and some of our car engines are being damaged. It is not good. It is not right,” a caller stated on Wednesday, November 22.

Another caller believes that certain oil companies are selling substandard fuel, retaining the additional funds while vehicle owners face difficulties with their vehicles.

“I buy my fuel from a very authentic fuel company here in Ghana… When I changed my plugs it was quite expensive and I don’t even know why my car will start jerking like that.”

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, COPEC, has already threatened legal action against the NPA over alleged manganese concentration in fuel.

According to the Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, the presence of a high concentration of manganese in the fuel currently sold in the Ghanaian market is causing damage to the engines of cars.

“We have had to go down to do some checks to realise that there is clearly some amount of manganese in some of the products across board with the OMCs that has been quite sensitive to some of the vehicles, particularly Hyundai vehicles,” Mr Amoah confirmed.