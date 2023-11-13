Crowds have gathered outside the home of Manchester United for the funeral procession of Sir Bobby Charlton.

The England and Red Devils legend died at the age of 86 in Macclesfield General Hospital on 21 October.

The funeral cortège arrived at Old Trafford to rounds of applause from mourners at 13:30 GMT.

Up to 1,000 guests are expected to pack Manchester Cathedral, including the Charlton family and leading figures from across football.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and ex-players Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Steve Bruce, Paddy Crerand and Andy Cole are among those who have already arrived ahead of the service.

Current players including Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are also in attendance along with former manager and player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and England manager Gareth Southgate.

Image caption: Sir Bobby was instrumental in English football’s greatest achievements

Widely hailed as one of England’s greatest-ever players, Sir Bobby was a key figure in the Three Lions’ 1966 World Cup victory.

During a 17-year first-team career with United, he won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup.

From 1958 to 1970 he played for England and achieved 106 caps, a record-breaking 49 goals, the famous 1966 World Cup win, and a Ballon d’Or.

Image caption: Fans applauded as the cortege passed by

Former United’s former player, Bryan Robson said Charlton was the first to welcome him to the club when he signed for a record fee in 1981.

“I remember when I first joined the club, I was a record signing at the time and Sir Bob was the first one after I signed the contract to come and say it’s a great club, enjoy yourself here,” he said.

“It’s a sad day for the family, for Manchester United but also for football because he was a fantastic player.

“But he wasn’t just a great player, he was a great person, he had time for everyone and wanted to help everyone.”

Image caption: Fans have lined the route from Old Trafford to Manchester Cathedral

Sir Bobby’s teammate Alex Stepney described Charlton as a “great family man”, adding that his success “never went to his head”.

“My memory was meeting him for the first time when I got signed [at United],” Stepney told the BBC.

“I knew straight away what a great guy he was, a humble guy.

“Nothing was over his head or anything like that, it was all about playing for Manchester United.

“Even on international duty it was about winning and that was what Bobby Charlton was all about.”