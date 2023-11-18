Late former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor has today, November 18, 2023 been laid to rest.

Mrs Kufuor was buried in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi where the final funeral rites was also held at the Heroes Park.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca together with several New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts were present to mourn with former President John Kufuor and his family.

Scores of mourners including government officials, Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, traditional and religious leaders also showed up in their numbers to bid late Mrs Kufuor farewell.

A thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday at the St Peter’s Cathedral in Kumasi.

Mrs Kufuor died at her Peduase residence in the Eastern Region on Sunday, October 1.

She was 87.

The retired nurse and midwife was a member of a well-known family from Odumase in the Bono Region.

She is survived by her husband and four children.