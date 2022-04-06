Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, has addressed issues of bribery allegations that have characterised the Computer School Selection Placement Exercise (CSSPS).

He said his outfit always hears of such allegations and people involved in such acts even at GES and has over time confronted such persons and investigations conducted.

“We hear of such cases and some are even direct. Some of the things we are doing to discover such people, we cannot say them. I remember somewhere last year, we had an NSS person who was with us, all of a sudden he started buying lunch for the staff and we later realized that he was even one of those persons.

“Sometimes, we even hear names and when that happens, we either confront them or even investigate them. I am not sure people will forge such bribery stories but not all these stories can be true either,” he told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday.

His comment comes on the back of allegations by some parents that their wards are being rejected from schools they have been placed into due to lack of space, while others are being asked to make huge payments before their wards get into boarding houses.

