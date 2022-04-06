The Founder and General Overseer of Solid Rock Chapel International, Rev Dr Christie Doe Tetteh, has donated educational items to pupils of the Totimekope Basic School in the Ada Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

As someone who knows how it feels to have nothing as she did not have it easy growing up, the donation forms part of an annual exercise in commemoration of her birthday in April.

She turns 66 on Monday, April 11, 2022.

The woman of God says she chose Totimekope for this year’s exercise because it is the hometown of her late mother, hence deemed it necessary for inhabitants to benefit from her gesture.

With the support of her children both at home and abroad, teachers and pupils benefitted from the items worth thousands of cedis.

Rev Tetteh donated 257 school bags, pencils, books and other stationeries to aid teaching and learning.

She offered prayers for the teachers and students following the donation.