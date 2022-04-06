Bus carrying military personnel involved in accident on Accra-Tema Motorway

An Accra bound military bus carrying some military personnel has turned on its side on the Accra-Tema motorway.

The incident happened between Ajei- Kojo and Tema Abattoir stretch of the Accra-Tema Motorway (N1) on Wednesday afternoon.

In a Twitter post, the Police noted that the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service are currently at the scene managing traffic flow.

Also, officials of the road Safety Management Services Limited are at the scene. They are to “recover and tow the rolled over bus to allow the flow of traffic.”

Meanwhile, Accra bound motorists have been entreated to comply with the directives of the officers at the scene.