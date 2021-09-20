The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced a one-month traffic interruption from the Flower Pot Roundabout on the Spintex Road onto the Tema Motorway.

This will be from Monday, September 20 to Friday, October 15, 2021, due to the construction of a flyover over the motorway.

The ministry has assured that traffic management signs will be placed at vantage points on the road.

A statement, signed by the Acting Director of the Department of Urban Roads, Ing. James Amoo-Gottfried, has entreated motorists to follow the signs.

READ ON:

They have also apologised for any convenience the disruption will cause to commuters.

Read the statement below: