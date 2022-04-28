A truck carrying hazardous gas (LPG) has rolled over onto the median strip on the Tema bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) near the Abattoir.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Police Service have been called to the scene to manage the situation.

Also, a towing vehicle is on standby to recover the rolled over truck from the road to safety.

Meanwhile, the LPG in the truck is being extracted into another vehicle, a process that will take some hours.

Personnel from the Airport MTTD have also been deployed to the scene and are controlling traffic flow.

The police in a public notice have, therefore, urged all approaching motorists to exercise patience and comply with Police directives.

Due to the hazardous nature of the product, motorists are advised to alternatively use the La-Teshie-Nungua-Tema beach road route.