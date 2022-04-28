A 60-year-old man identified as Kwame Wuo has been found dead at Kasoa High Tension in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The incident according to reports follow a heavy downpour.

The lifeless body of Mr. Wuo was found behind a kiosk in the area.

Some residents who spoke to Adom News said they are in shock over his sudden demise.

The Awutu Senya East Municipal NADMO coordinator, Kwame Amoah said this is the second body they have taken to the mortuary within three days.

He is convinced the victims might have been killed somewhere and dumped in the flood.

Mr Amoah called on residents in Kasoa to help NADMO and the police end the mystery killings in the area.

Video attached above: