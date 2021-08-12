There is heavy vehicular traffic on the Tema Motorway after a Tema-bound tractor-trailer skidded into the middle of the road.

This has made it difficult for other motorists to use the road as they cautiously negotiate the little space left of the road at the Manet Junction.

There are also reports of series of accidents on the Accra-bound stretch.

In the case of the trailer, witnesses say the driver lost control of the vehicle causing the head to land in the gutter with the body sitting in the middle of the road.

No casualty has so far been recorded.