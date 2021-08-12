Residents in communities along the Wulugu – Kpasenkpe road in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region are calling on the Inspector-General of Police to come to their rescue following a resurged robbery attack.

According to the residents, the robbers, since last month, have carried out more than eight attacks on the road and in several parts of the area.

They disclosed that the robbers do not only attack and seize their property but torture and rape women as well.

The residents say the development is threatening their movement and livelihoods as they are unable to travel out of their communities to the municipal capital to access basic public services.

They are, therefore, calling for the establishment of a police station and checkpoints and for the government to speed up work on the construction of the Wulugu Kpasenkpe road to help fight the increasing robbery activities.

