The Juaso Circuit Court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to four months in prison custody for attempting to steal.

The court, presided over by His Lordship Nana Asantewaa Atakora, sentenced the suspect on his own plea.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Peasah Birikorang, briefing the court, said that complainant Akua Adwubi, a farmer and the accused, Kofi Boateng are both residents at Abrosanase near Banka in the Asante Akyem South Municipality.

He said at about 4:00 pm on July 26, 2021, Madam Adwubi locked her door and left for the farm.

However, upon arrival, she detected that her door had been forced open with her entire room ransacked.

A few minutes, her daughter, who returned from school, informed her that the suspect was responsible.

During interrogation, the suspect is said to have admitted to the offence, confessing he went to the room in search of money but couldn’t find any.