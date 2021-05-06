File photo

The Juaso Circuit Court has jailed a 29-year-old labourer, Kwadwo Japong, to two years Imprisonment for stealing a 21-inch television and a decoder.


The police prosecutor, Chief inspector, Peasah Birikorang, briefing the court stated that the suspect committed the crime on April, 30, 2021 at about 10:30pm.

The accused person, according to the prosecutor, unlawfully entered the room of one Madam Akosua Appiah alias Ceci at Dampong in the Asante Akyem South District.

He made away with the 21-inch Guda television set valued at GHC550 and one Q box decoder also valued at GHC150.00.

The court, presided over by his Lordship Nana Asantewaa Atakora, cautioned the youth to venture into profitable occupations rather than engage in criminal activities.




