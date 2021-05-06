The Juaso Circuit Court has jailed a 29-year-old labourer, Kwadwo Japong, to two years Imprisonment for stealing a 21-inch television and a decoder.



The police prosecutor, Chief inspector, Peasah Birikorang, briefing the court stated that the suspect committed the crime on April, 30, 2021 at about 10:30pm.

The accused person, according to the prosecutor, unlawfully entered the room of one Madam Akosua Appiah alias Ceci at Dampong in the Asante Akyem South District.

ALSO READ:

He made away with the 21-inch Guda television set valued at GHC550 and one Q box decoder also valued at GHC150.00.

The court, presided over by his Lordship Nana Asantewaa Atakora, cautioned the youth to venture into profitable occupations rather than engage in criminal activities.