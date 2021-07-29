The Juaso Circuit Court has sentenced a 22-year-old man, Kwame Gordon, to six months imprisonment for attempted theft.



The prosecutor, in the case, Chief inspector Peasah Birikorang, briefing the court, stated that the suspect sneaked into the home of the complainant, Kawadwo Nyamekye on 21st July 2021 at about 5:00 am at Tokwei in the Asante Akyem South District.

This was after Mr Nyamekye left the house to meet a friend travelling to Oda in the Eastern Region to give him money for some items he needed.

The suspect, noticing his absence, entered and ransacked the room but was busted in an attempt to flee the scene.

The complainant raised an alarm and he was apprehended and handed over to the Juaso Police with the help of the townfolk.

ALSO READ:

The suspect, according to the prosecutor, in the course of the investigation, admitted the crime.

The court, presided over by His Lordship Nana Asantewaa Atakora, therefore, sentenced the suspect on his own plea.