A video of alleged sakawa boys taking a stroll in town and initiating a new member of their cult has hit the web with massive reactions.

ALSO READ: MP ‘battles’ Stonebwoy, Black Rasta in patois speaking

In the viral video, the alleged sakawa boys were seen with their all-black apparel with a red-coloured piece of cloth tied around their waist.

This happened in broad daylight at Auchi- Nigerian.

Watch video below: