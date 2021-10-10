The Juaso Circuit Court has sentenced to three years and three months imprisonment a 45-year-old Tweneboah Malik for stealing Railway steel.

The court, presided over by His Lordship, Nana Asantewaa Atakora, sentenced the suspect on his own plea.



The prosecutor, in this case, Chief inspector, Peasah Birikorang, briefing the court, said the suspect committed the crime at about 4:00 am on March 5, 2021, at the Pra River Junction near Nnadiaso in the Asante Akyem South Municipality.

He unlawfully caused damage to the Ghana Railway line by cutting 74 pieces of steel valued at Ghc 77,000,00.

He was arrested by the Juaso police after he loaded the steel into a Kia Rhino truck GC 3954-12 during a routine patrol.

The driver, during interrogation, named the 45-year-old as the owner of the stolen steel, causing his arrest.

The accused person was arrested together with the exhibits to Juaso district police headquarters for investigation where he admitted the offence.