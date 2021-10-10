Four robbers have begged for forgiveness after being caught red-handed stealing rail tracks at Pampaso Kensere, a village within the Bekwai Municipality of Asante Region.

They were apprehended by residents in an attempt to flee with the railway metals meant for the construction of the Bekwai-Kumasi rail line.

The suspects have been identified as Kofi Grushie; 34, John Painstil; 18, Kofi Adu; 25 and James Bukari; 24.

They were severely beaten and afterwards marched to the Bekwai Police station for further action.



The Assemblyman for the area, Emmanuel Anim Okyere, narrating the incident said he was asleep when community watchdog members came to wake him up after apprehending the thieves.

According to him, an earlier probe revealed that the robbers hired a heavy-duty truck in their bid to cart the stolen tracks to sell to scrap dealers.

The Assemblyman lamented he had for some time received reports about the stealing of the rail tracks impeding the work of the project.



He added that the rail tracks were kept in the area by the Ghana Railways Corporation for the construction.