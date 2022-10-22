Seven individuals have been arrested in the Bekwai municipality of the Ashanti region for allegedly tapping power from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) through illegal connection.

The arrests follow the institution of the ECG Regional Taskforce to track down people engaged in illegal power connection.

The seven suspects in the illegal power connection include four females and three males in the Bekwai Municipality.

Leader of the ECG Regional Taskforce, Ing. Kwabena Acheampong, says illegal connection has caused the ECG a lot of revenue loss, hence the constitution of the taskforce to tackle the menace.

The taskforce operates with the police to facilitate prosecution of suspects.

One of the suspects, who is an assembly member, was arrested for self-reconnection.

He was disconnected for owing electricity bills, but says he reconnected with the intent of paying his debt the following day.

Another suspect says he reconnected thinking his cable disconnected by default.