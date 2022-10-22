The much-much anticipated international friendly match between Belize and Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been canceled.

The Ghana Premier League confirmed they will engage the North American side to promote tourism and culture.

It was scheduled to be a double-header game.

The friendly through various talks between officials of the Belize national team and the management of Asante Kotoko was scheduled to be staged in November.

However, due to the difficulty to assemble its players for the match, the Belize football association has decided that it will be best to call off the friendly.

In a news release, the National Team Committee of the Jaguars said it has decided to cancel the games due to their inability to assemble their first team players for the game since they will all be featuring for their respective clubs since they are all locally based and the Belize Premier League is also slated to start within the same period.

Asante Kotoko are now, according to reports, arranging some friendly games with lower-tier clubs to keep the team busy if the suspension of the Ghana Premier League continues.