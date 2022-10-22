A 27-year-old man, Richard Galewosi, has reportedly beaten his girlfriend to death at Dodo Amanfrom in the Kadjebi Akan District of the Oti region.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Mawusi Tuglo.

Miss Tuglo was found in her own pool of blood on a bed in Richard’s room on Friday.

Mawusi’s mouth was swollen with blood all over it.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Obrempongba K. Owusu suggests the suspect hit her on the head with a pestle.

This was after Mawusi finished a phone call which Richard suspected was another man.

Some residents said the two lovers often engaged in quarrels.

The suspect has since been arrested by the Kadjebi police.