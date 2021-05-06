President Nana Akufo-Addo has accepted Kissi Agyebeng’s nomination as the Special Prosecutor.

The President has also sent a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for the approval of Mr Agyebeng’s appointment.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

President Akufo-Addo has expressed hope Parliament will expedite Mr Agyebeng’s confirmation process for him to resume work without delay.

The Minister for Attorney-General and Justice, Godfred Dame Yeboah, on April 26, 2021, nominated Mr Agyabeng for the position.

Mr Yeboah, among other things, expressed optimism that Mr Agyebeng was up to the task.

Mr Agyebeng, until his appointment, was the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal.

When approved by Parliament, Mr Agyebeng will replace Mr Martin Alamisi Burns Kaiser Amidu, who resigned on November 15, 2020.

Profile of Mr Agyebeng

Mr Agyebeng is a private legal practitioner who has argued numerous cases before the Superior Courts of Ghana and has also been engaged in several international business transactions.

He is also a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, teaching and researching into criminal law, international humanitarian law, international law and corporate law.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Ghana and two Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University (Marine and Environmental Law) and Cornell Law School (Corporate Law and Securities Regulation).

