Legal Practitioner and Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal, Kissi Agyebeng has been nominated for the position of a Special Prosecutor.

His nomination was done by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame in a letter to the President on April 16, 2021.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will soon announce the nomination of Mr Agyebeng as the anti-corruption czar” the Daily Graphic newspaper has reported.

Ahead of his nomination, Adomonline.com has put together his profile for our readers’ consumption.

Profile of Kissi Agyebeng.

Mr. Kissi Agyebeng has been a lecturer since October 2006, teaching and researching into Criminal Law, International Humanitarian Law, International Law, Corporate Law and Legal Research and Writing.

He was awarded the Bentsi-Enchill Prize for Best Graduating Student of the University of Ghana School of Law in 2001.

He proceeded to the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2003, earning the E.N. Sowah Memorial Prize for Best Student in Family Law.

Since then, he has successfully argued numerous cases before the superior courts of Ghana and participated in several international arbitration hearings.

Mr Agyebeng has a wide range of expertise in consulting for public sector institutions, including the A-G’s Department, EXIM Bank Ghana Ltd, the Youth Employment Authority, the National Lottery Authority, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited and the Ghana Olympic Committee.

He is also an associate at the African Centre for Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Prevention and the National Moot Court Coordinator for the Commonwealth Moot Court Competition on International Criminal Justice.

Kissi Agyebeng has also served as the Vice-Chairman of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association.