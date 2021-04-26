A legal practitioner, and Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal, Mr Kissi Agyebeng is expected to be nominated as the next Special Prosecutor (SP).

Sources have told the Daily Graphic that barring any unforeseen circumstances, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will soon announce the nomination of Mr Agyebeng as the anti-corruption czar.

When approved by Parliament, Mr Agyebeng will replace Mr Martin Alamisi Burns Kaiser Amidu, who resigned on November 15, 2020.

In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, he is reported to have said President Nana Akufo-Addo has not been able to ensure his independence and freedom of action.

Mr. Amidu added that, his decision is to enable his appointing authority “to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”

“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he noted.

READ ON:

Profile of Kissi Agyebeng

Mr Agyebeng is a private legal practitioner who has argued numerous cases before the Superior Courts of Ghana and has also been engaged in several international business transactions.

He is also a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, teaching and researching into criminal law, international humanitarian law, international law and corporate law.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Ghana and two Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University (Marine and Environmental Law) and Cornell Law School (Corporate Law and Securities Regulation).