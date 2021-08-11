Head of Public Affairs at West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, has denied that their exam questions leak to the public.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mrs Teye-Cudjoe, said images of papers that normally circulate on social media are all fake.

According to her, their challenge as a unit is that over the years, when exam questions are given to these supervisors, the unscrupulous persons among them end up taking photos of the questions and within a few minutes, it goes viral.

To her, most of the papers seen on social media go viral anytime the questions leave their depots and do not come from their end.

“We realised that people who want to just tarnish our image will just hide somewhere and set their own questions and splash them on social media.

“We don’t have that luxury of time to go through this stress of setting questions and then leak them to the public looking at the number of candidates who write the exam,” she said.

This notwithstanding, Mrs Teye-Cudjoe assured that the council has put in place all the necessary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the WASSCE for School Candidates.

