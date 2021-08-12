The skin around the pubic area is very sensitive and is prone to hyperpigmentation so it tends to go darker than the rest of the body.

However, a lot of factors contribute to making it worse. Wearing tight underwear to friction between the thighs, wearing polyester underwear (cotton underwears are preferable) are some of the factors that cause the skin around the pubic area to go dark.

Other causes include shaving often which can cause in-grown hair, wearing clothes/trousers that are too tight and so on.

There are different home remedies to tackle dark areas around the pubic region but these two work perfectly and are natural.

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are great for lightening the skin. They are packed with antioxidant which helps protects the skin against sun damage while also maintaining the skin colour.

Directions:

– Get a fresh tomato and slice into thin slices.

– Rub the tomato slice against the dark areas around the pubic region.

– Leave the juice from the tomato on for around 15-20 minutes.

– Rinse off with water and gently pat dry

Use this daily till you get the desired result.

2. Cucumber Juice

Cucumber juice contains skin lightening properties which help to even out dark spots on the skin as well as keep it hydrated and glowing.

Directions:

– Extract juice from fresh cucumber.

– Apply the juice in circular motions on dark areas around the pubic area.

– Leave this on for 20 minutes.

– Rinse off with water and pat dry.