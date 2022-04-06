Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, has said although the ongoing School Selection Placement has been faced with a few challenges, his outfit has been proactive to ensure that they are resolved.

According to him, the solution centres have really helped in resolving the issues with the placement this year and have been much better than in previous years.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday, Prof Amankwa said he always has people calling and complaining about the challenges they are facing with the placement.

For instance, he said his nephew who had PRESEC is worried because he had Day instead of boarding house.

“I have two special cases I am dealing with. My nephew had PRESEC but I was there one day when his mother called me that my nephew is worried and threatening to do something silly and I had to calm him down. I am sure some of his friends had boarding and so the thought of it alone had him having negative thoughts. I told him he is even lucky I am his uncle and so will try and make sure his issue is resolved.

“Another friend called me that his wife’s blood pressure is low because their ward didn’t get the school they desired and so I spoke to them also,” he said.

All these, he said, are some of the challenges but added that most of the students are part of the problems as they are keen on attending schools they did not get.

He has, therefore, urged students to remain calm as every ward who has completed JHS will be placed.

To him, they are expecting about 570,000 students to be placed into the various SHSs as academic work will begin after the Easter celebration.