The Education Ministry has proposed the establishment of a career guidance and counselling unit as part of the Senior High School (SHS) selection process.

Public Relations Officer for the ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, made the call on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Thursday.

The unit, he acknowledged, will help prospective Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates choose the right courses for their SHS education based on their strengths and interests.

Mr Kwarteng’s call comes amid the release of the 2020/2021 Computerised School Selection and Placement Systems (CSSPS) into SHS.

Mr Kwarteng explained this will help resolve the numerous challenges that have been associated with the CSSPS, particularly claims that pupils get courses and schools they did not select.

“When it comes to the placement system, some teachers and headmasters usually assist the students but this opens a broader conversation on the need to get career guidance and counselling units at the basic level.

“This is because a lot of people may not know their career paths but once they get people to talk to, they can make the right choices,” he urged.

Meanwhile, he has urged calm among parents over the placement, stating there are so many un-utilised vacancies.

In view of this, he has indicated every student will definitely get a placement in schools once they passed their exam.