Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, believes the Black Stars will be motivated at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after being drawn against Portugal and Uruguay.

Following the draw which was conducted on Friday, April 1, Ghana was drawn alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in Group H.

There have been several reactions to the draw with some believing the Black Stars will aim for revenge against the Selecaos and Uruguay following losses at the 2014 and 2010 World Cups respectively.

President Akufo-Addo also believes those two teams could be the motivation the team needs to perform well at the global showpiece.

“The new coach of Ghana has done a good job especially in mobilising some of the younger – if you like, unknown and ‘untried’ players but technically gifted and talented,” he said in an interview BBC’s Peter Ōkwóchè

“I think that these competitions usually when you go there with people who are hungry to make a name for themselves to prove themselves, you are probably in a good space.

“I have no doubt that it will be a motivating factor. They will be very cautious of it and hopefully reverse the result of the 2010 experience [against Uruguay],” President Akufo-Addo added.

Ghana will face Uruguay in their last group game at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.