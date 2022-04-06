The Accra Circuit Court 11 has for the third time refused bail application for the four Police officers accused of masterminding bullion van robberies in Accra.

A civilian, Razak Alhassan, alleged to be complicit in the crime was, however, discharged by the court.

The suspects were arrested at their hideout during a raid at Borteyman at Ashaiman upon an intelligence-led operation.

The four Police officers, who are standing trial, had already been denied bail twice. The prosecutor in the case had asked the court to remand the suspects to allow for further investigations.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the lawyer for the accused persons prayed the court to grant his clients bail, arguing that the Police officers cannot abscond from trial because they are known by the Service.

Supporting his argument for bail to be granted, the defense lawyer further said there is no substantial evidence against his clients and that they are not flight risks.

But the State Prosecutor, Sylvester Asare disagreed with the defense lawyer’s argument and prayed for the suspects to be remanded.

The presiding judge, Justice Patricia Amponsah, while delivering her ruling on the bail said the counsel for the accused failed to provide the court with enough reasons for his clients to be granted bail.

The four suspects were therefore remanded into Police custody and will reappear in court on April 25, 2022.

The suspects are Constable Affisu Yaro Ibrahim, Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu and Constable Albert Ofosu.

Their arrest was part of the Police’s special operation into recent incidents of bullion van robberies in the country.

Two Police officers who were earlier arrested in connection with the investigation were shot dead in an exchange of gunshots when they led their superiors to another hideout of their accomplices.

The deceased officers are Constable Reindolph Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame.