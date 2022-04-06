Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, has described as outrageous, prospectus being issued by Senior High School heads to first year students.

He said some of the items are basic for every student but schools are allowed to vary their prospectus slightly to suit situational and environmental factors in specific schools.

“Some things needed in schools are very basic for the students. But not when the list can put some parents in uncomfortable situation. Some of the things have been traditions and so for that matter we always write to the schools to allow them to bring basic things.

“It is not by force to be specific on some items that will prevent the students from entering the school. We have spoken to the schools to review the list and we hope they obey else we have to look at it again,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday.

Prof. Opoku Amankwa believes these schools can use other means of getting some items needed for the school and not add it to the prospectus, which to him brings unnecessary burden to parents.

He said though some parents have issues with the items, some things are a means of discipline for the students which can help them in the future, but the schools must be considerate.