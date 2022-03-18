The government through the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat has put in place prudent measures to ensure that this year’s Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) is seamless.

The Coordinator of the Free SHS Secretariat, William Darkwah, who announced this, explained that the move was to ensure that parents, students and other stakeholders do not go through difficulties, during and after the placement.

He mentioned some of the measures put in place as the various communication strategies to inform, educate, and communicate with all stakeholders to foster goodwill in terms of the CSSPS processes and enhance a mutually beneficial relationship with our cherished stakeholders.

Briefing the media in Accra last Friday on what parents and what stakeholders should expect this year during and after the placement, Mr Darkwah stated that all the measures that had been put in place so far are all geared towards minimising drastically the high rate of complaints received after the placements into Senior High Schools.

He enumerated some of the measures that had been put in place as the establishment of call centres to receive complaints from parents with challenges after the placement.

The Coordinator said the call centres to be managed by 75 trained on good customer service skills will attend to people who would be inquiring, seeking clarification and other information on the placement.

“Apart from the call centres, we are going to make good use of the traditional media such as television stations, radio and newspapers to communicate crucial information that might be beneficial to all parents and other stakeholders concerning the placement,” Mr Darkwa said.

He mentioned that there is going to be the establishment of a national and regional solution centre across the country to offer a face-to-face opportunity to parents, students, the media and other stakeholders to meet the technical team from the CSSPS and Free SHS Secretariat to address their peculiar issues instantly.

Mr Darkwah said at the Regional Levels, a four-member team will be at each of the centres in the 16 Regions to Collate and send to the National technical team issues compiled for redress.

He was upbeat that with the various measures put in place, all parents and other stakeholders would have the opportunity to be involved in finding solutions to any issue they might be confronted with during the placement period.

The Coordinator appealed to all parents to desist from falling prey to fraudsters who will go round deceiving people with the assurance of helping them to get the placement of their wards in schools of their choice.