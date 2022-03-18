The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centres, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, along with his management team, held talks with Crossword Cybersecurity Plc based in the UK on Monday 14th March 2022.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc is technology commercialisation, cyber security consulting and SOC monitoring & threat intelligence company with vast experience across multiple continents.

The maiden meeting, held in their London office at the invitation of the company, was a very fruitful one, with a proposed partnership aimed at achieving the following strategic objectives:

Create an enabling environment for Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) Facilitate digital transformation underpinned by cyber security Create jobs and employment avenues for the youth in Ghana.

In his opening remarks, the Division Managing Director – Jon O’Brien indicated his company’s excitement at the initiative and praised Ghana’s efforts at prioritising cyber security in our digital transformation agenda.

He also affirmed their preparedness to work with GDCL in particular and Ghana as a whole by availing their immense expertise and resources to help achieve GDCL’s objectives.

The CEO of GDCL thanked the team and affirmed his commitment as well as that of his sector minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in ensuring that the Ghanaian youth are equipped with the needed skills in cyber security and the desired jobs.