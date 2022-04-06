It was all smiles as Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, visits the Good Shepherd Development Orphanage at Akwatia in the Eastern Region.

The joyful visit on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, was to commemorate his birthday with the children.

The Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, who turned 40 on Tuesday, was joined by his family and loved ones at the orphanage to make the day memorable.

He took to his Twitter page to share photos from the high spirit celebration amid requests of prayer from all and sundry.

He wrote: My family and I celebrated today with the young ones of Good shepherd development orphanage in Akwatia in the Eastern Region. If you have a moment, say a prayer of thanks to God for me. May his grace equally abound in your life.

The celebrant also shared some nuggets on life as he acknowledges God for his life’s journey so far.

He added: 40 years ago today, God was gracious enough to give my mum and dad, a bouncy baby boy with big ears, big eyes and a big nose, lol.

40 years on, he has given me so much more grace from school, through my private sector career to public office today.