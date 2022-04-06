Admission for first year Senior High School (SHS) students is ongoing with many parents with their wards at the Accra Resolution Centre to resolve issues with their placements.



According to the free SHS Secretariat, over 2,000 issues raised concerning placement have been addressed.

The Deputy Coordinator, Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, made the disclosure in an interview with Adom News.

He, however, bemoaned the rise of middlemen aka Goro boys is affecting the delivery of their outcomes.

Mr Mensah has, therefore, urged parents to be wary of such unscrupulous persons in order not to fall victims to their schemes as the resolution centres charge no fees.

He added it is better for parents and their wards to visit the resolution centres which are nationwide with all concerns regarding the placement.

The Education Ministry on March 26, 2022, released the computerised placement for candidates who sat for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

This followed the release of their results by the West African Examination Council on February 28, 2022.

The Ministry has pledged commitment to ensuring that all qualified candidates are placed successfully.

Though students were required to report to school on Monday, April 4, 2022, the ministry says the resolution centres across the 16 regions will be opened and will continue to operate beyond the said date.