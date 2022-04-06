A security guard with mining company Adamus Resources Limited in the Western Region is currently battling for his life after he was shot by unknown persons while discharging his duties.

Paul Gyetuah is reported to have received gunshot wounds in the head, eye and shoulder.

The incident happened a day after the scuffle between state security personnel and supporters of illegal miners who were being put before the Nkroful Magistrate Court.

In an interview with JoyNews, the Head of Security for the Company, Alhassan Muniru, stated that similar incidents have been taking place, where illegal miners invade the premises of the firm.

He added that due to the severity of the condition, the guard has been transported to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) for further attention and treatment.

“I had a call on Saturday dawn that one of my security guards was shot by unknown persons. He was rushed to Eikwe Hospital, I followed up and saw that he sustained gun injuries on the head, the eye, his chest and the right shoulder.

“The doctors did all they could but his condition was deteriorating so they later referred him to University of Ghana Medical Centre, where he is currently battling for his life,” he said.

Some individuals besieged the Essiama Police Station and damaged property, including louver blades, windows, and windscreens of some two parked buses and a pick-up, among others.

The irate youth also attacked some state institutions, according to the Police.

The group’s action is said to have stemmed from the death of a resident who was shot when security personnel at Nkroful attempted to disperse the agitated crowd that massed up in front of the Nkroful District Court after some 28 illegal small scale miners were brought to the court.

According to Alhassan Muniru, the frequent attacks and invasion by the illegal miners at their premises are adversely affecting their operations.

“I must say that it has been the order of the day; illegal miners invade and encroach part of the concession almost every day and sometimes I have to pull out security guards for the fear of their lives.

“There are several times we have to halt mining operations because of illegal miners – they go and attack security personnel at their duty posts, they attack workers and for the fear of their lives, sometimes they refuse to go to work,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, management of mining firm has said it will continue to liaise with stakeholders to ensure sustainable mining in its operational areas.

The Company says more concerted efforts are being made to prevent a reoccurrence of the disturbances that led to the death of one person at Nkroful on Friday, April 1.