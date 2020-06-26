Ghanaian socialite, known for his diminutive stature, Shatta Bandle, has hinted on plans to release a hit song later this year.

The self-acclaimed millionaire has set fans yearning for the song of which he posted a snippet.

He was captured in the studio lip-singing to his song, and from the rhythm in the background, it could be a hiplife hit.

His association with some gurus in the music industry; Medikal, Rudeboy of PSquare fame and DBanj appears to be finally paying off as he is being groomed to release his debut.

However, rumour has it that his new single will feature Nigerian superstar Wizkid after they were captured grooving some weeks ago.