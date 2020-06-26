A Nigerian man, Chidiebere Ogbonna, has suddenly become an internet sensation and tagged a “good Samaritan” after returning the sum of N1.8m he found in a carton of noodles he bought from a store.

The man had gone to buy the noodles, and on getting home discovered the money and returned it to the store owner.

According to reports, the carton was partially filled with noodles coupled with bundles of N1,000 notes.

Mr Ogbonna said he got home, opened the carton and when he saw what was inside, he immediately returned it.

When asked why he returned the cash despite the hardship ravaging the country right now, he said the money was not his, so there was no reason for him to keep it.

The vendor, who could not hold back his joy, thanked him and told him to come back and collect a carton of indomie whenever he needs it till December.