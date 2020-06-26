Police in Kilifi are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a six-year-old boy, who is alleged to have committed suicide on Thursday, June 25.

The 10:am incident happened at Fundi Hamisi Village in Ganda Ward in Malindi Constituency, Kilifi County.

The boy’s mother, who engages in menial work, including washing people’s clothes at a fee, had left for work, when the incident happened.

The boy was playing with his age mates, when he entered their house and took long to rejoin his friends.

“When the children went into the house to look for their friend, they found his body hanging from a leso tied to a window sill,” Ganda Sub-Location Assistant Chief, Omar Mazoa, told K24 Digital.

It remains unclear what could have led to the six-year-old boy’s suicidal ideation.

Police arrived at the scene and took the minor’s body to Malindi Level 5 Hospital morgue.

Investigations into the boy’s death have commenced.

The deceased was the firstborn child in his family. His mother has two other children aged 4 and 2.

In another news, Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has expressed sadness at the demise of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The governor, in a condolence message to the Ajimobi family and the good people of Oyo State, also directed that the state’s flag fly at half-mast on Friday.

The condolence message read: “I was so sorry to hear the news of the passing away of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, which sad event took place earlier today.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain the family must be going through at this time because of the loss of their patriarch. It is my prayer that God grants them all the strength to bear this great loss.

“I join the good people of Oyo State as we mourn the death of a statesman. I have directed that flags fly at half-mast tomorrow in honour of our brother, friend and illustrious son of Oyo State.

“Surely, he will be remembered for leaving a blueprint for some of the activities that our administration is now undertaking.

“The Oyo State Government will be extending to his family, all the courtesies deserving of his personage. May his soul rest in peace.”