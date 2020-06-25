Popular Ghanaian social media sensation, Shatta Bandle‘s attempt to try the viral ‘Don’t Leave Me’ social media challenge has gone wrong.

Shatta Bandle in the hilarious video was captured holding huge sums of money as he quizzed an unidentified person about his personality.

His partner in the video, who was excited after spotting the bundles of money, run after him screaming “Don’t Leave Me,”

Shatta Bandle took to his heels with the money but bumped into a huge dog. Bumping into the dog was apparently not part of the challenge.

Taking to Instagram to share his near-death experience, he expressed appreciation to God for saving his life.

Watch the video below: