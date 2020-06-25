Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Charity Dikeh, popularly known as King Tonto, has revealed the sex position she is best at.

This is coming after her bestie, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to lecture ladies on how to spice up their relationship.

The divorced mother of one took to the comment section of Bobrisky to reveal that she is bad at ‘Missionary’ style.

She wrote:

“Are you speaking to me? Mama missionary toh bad.”

Tonto Dike

According to the popular actress, Churchill suffers from premature ejaculation, a medical condition that impedes his ability to have prolonged sex.

Speaking with Daddy Freeze of Cool FM, the singer and philanthropist said Churchill’s “disease” made her assume he’ll stay faithful to her while their marriage lasted.

The controversial actress, who got married to Churchill in 2015, went further to say that the longest sexual intercourse they had as a couple, which produced their only son — lasted for one minute.

“At the beginning of the relationship, I never suspected him of cheating because he has a sexual problem, a disease, its called premature ejaculation. He can’t stay inside a woman for more than 40 seconds. My son was the longest sex, one minute,” she said.