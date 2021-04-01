Internet sensation, Shatta Bandle, has descended on an upcoming musician for dropping a song that doesn’t resonate well with him.

According to him, he cannot comprehend why emerging singer, Twetwe will cause many young women to display their private parts on social media.

Unlike Patapaa’s One Corner viral song where many rushed to a secluded space to dance, Twetwe’s song pushes women to twerk with some of them barely wearing panties for the culture.

Shatta Bandle, reacting to the song in an Instagram Live video, invited the musician to query him why he would project such a song.

In no time, the conversation got heated where Twetwe had to silence the Instagram star to continue with his craft.

He said he sees nothing wrong with the song for Shatta Bandle to criticise him.

Watch the video below: