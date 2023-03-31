SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 28 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 1 to Monday 3 April 2023.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The top clash from Serie A in this round is the meeting of Napoli and AC Milan at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on the evening of Sunday 2 April. This match represents a ‘changing of the guard’ as far as the Scudetto is concerned, with the Partenopei looking to defeat the Rossoneri and all but mathematically ensure that they will be Italy’s next champions.

“We always talk about future matches, I’ve already said many times that it doesn’t work like that for us. We face them one at a time and the focus is all on the next match,” said Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti. “We don’t have the presumption of being able to manage a championship as if it were a formality or an obstacle to other more important matches.”

The round opens on Saturday with relegation-bound Cremonese hoping to spring an upset at home to Atalanta, before successive matches featuring heavyweights Internazionale and Juventus: the Nerazzurri will be at home to Fiorentina, while the Bianconeri will welcome Verona to the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano has called on his team to eradicate their habit of coming away with one or zero points from matches in which they dominate: “These are the problems that do not allow us to pick up points. I don’t want to be repetitive, but we need to be more focused, concentrated and ready when the ball arrives in the final third.”

Sunday – aside from the Napoli v Milan clash – also features Roma hosting Sampdoria, as well as Lazio facing Monza away from home, with Le Aquile manager Maurizio Sarri hoping to have prolific striker Ciro Immobile fit and firing.

“If Ciro Immobile had been able to play regularly, we’d have an extra 18-19 goals,” said the former Chelsea and Juventus boss. “It’s not as if we are not having the shots on goal, we create the chances and did so again. There were also some situations where we didn’t get a shot away and that was just shameful.”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Serie A broadcast details, 1-3 April 2023

All times CAT

Saturday 1 April

15:00: Cremonese v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Internazionale v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Juventus v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 2 April

12:30: Bologna v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

15:00: Monza v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

15:00: Spezia v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

18:00: Roma v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Napoli v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 3 April

18:30: Empoli v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Sassuolo v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1