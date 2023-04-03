The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, appear to have celebrated the 2023 Palm Sunday together.

The two leading contenders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race can be seen in a picture shared by Alan Kyerematen, on Twitter, exchanging pleasantries at the Calvary Methodist Church at Asokwa, a suburb of the Ashanti Region.

Alan indicated that the church service, apart from marking the Palm Sunday, was also to mark the 5th anniversary of the death of the late lawyer Akenten Appiah Menka, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Yesterday, I celebrated Palm Sunday with the Calvary Methodist Church, Asokwa. It was also the 5th anniversary of the late Akenten Appiah-Menka, a founding member of NPP,” parts of Alan’s tweet which was shared on Monday, April 3, 2023 read.

Alan also indicated that, he visited Kumawu to commiserate with the family of the late Member of Parliament for the area, Philip Basoah.