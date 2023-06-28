In a recent development, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, also known as Michael Owusu Addo, made a surprising revelation regarding his connection to Yvonne Nelson’s memoir.

The book, which garnered significant attention upon its release on June 18, 2023, delves into various aspects of the renowned Ghallywood actress’ life.

One particularly controversial chapter chronicles her alleged romantic involvement with Sarkodie while he was supposedly in a relationship with his current wife, Tracy.

In his latest rap song titled ‘Try Me,’ Sarkodie acknowledges that he has acquired a copy of Yvonne Nelson’s book.

However, he clarifies that his decision to purchase it was primarily driven by the book’s utilization of his name for promotional purposes, rather than an endorsement of its quality. Sarkodie astutely observes that in today’s world, negativity trends to attract attention and generates sales.

Thus, he acknowledges the effectiveness of Yvonne Nelson’s strategic approach and humorously admits to obtaining a copy of the memoir.

Sarkodie said : “It’s not because your book is really good, but we are in a world where negativity sells. Your strategy has worked and I have even got myself a copy.”

This revelation adds fuel to the already buzzing discourse surrounding Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, capturing the interest of audiences not only in Ghana but also beyond its borders.

