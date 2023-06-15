A member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto, has downplayed calls for the council to be abolished.

The Council was instituted by the Constitution to serve as an advisory body to matters of governance.

But in recent times, there have been calls for it to be abolished or restructured.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor in November 2022 waded into the calls and stated it is time Ghana abolished the Council of State concept in its governance structure.

He said the Council has outlived its usefulness in the current democratic dispensation.

But to Mr Okudzeto, the calls are coming from a place of ignorance as the function of the council is still relevant.

He made these remarks while speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3 on the sidelines of an IEA event on reviewing the 1992 constitution.

“If you don’t know something, you ask and many Ghanaians are saying these people are just there taking allowance but we are there to continuously check the president to have dialogue and question him.

“When we even need expertise, we call the experts to come to appear before us

there are young people who are ignorant yet they scream and argue as if they know it all

left to me alone, I will say all Ghanaians should study history,” he schooled.

However, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, who also spoke at the event, maintained abolishing the council was necessary.

“The institution is a patronage mechanism that produces very little value and a drain on our resources and must be abolished as soon as possible,” he stated.

