It has come to light that the ex-manager and lover of singer eShun requested to be paid GH₵ 120,000 before he would release her social media handles to her.

The duo never signed a penned contract but in one of eShun’s latest revelation she said Stephen Mensah wanted to take $20,000 dollars from her before he’d let her have access to her original accounts after they parted ways as lovers.

The ‘Akyea’ singer made this revelation moments after Mr Mensah made the public aware in an interview on Daybreak Hitz, monitored by Adomonline.com, that he truly wanted to take money from her for setting her up on social media prior to her fame.

MORE:

But reacting to this, eShun confirmed his statement only that she revealed the amount he wanted to take from her, which she claimed she never had.

According to eShun, Mr Mensah handled her financial dealings, hence she had no say in her income flow.

It is a fact that I told him to give it to me and he told me he will take GH₵ 120,000 Cedis before he will give me the handles and that’s why I told him I don’t want it anymore.

So I told him to take it on a condition that he will take the account down or change the name. I know he doesn’t have respect for women. It is my father’s name so you can change it to any other name you want.

I also promoted your shows in lot of ways but I am not asking you to pay me. I want you to know that you can take phone to beg people not to support me but Ghanaians are discerning enough to know the truth. I will get all the support I need.

Watch the video below: