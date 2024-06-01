Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin is urging the privileged in society to come back to their roots and support the development of their community.

Speaking at a durbar organized in his honour by the Adonten division of the Akyem Abuakwa State as part of activities marking his 25th Anniversary celebration on the accession to the Ofori Panin stool, he acknowledged that, many citizens from Kukurantumi and Tafo have risen to crescendo in their field of endeavors.

He said, the Adonten division of Akyem Abuakwa State is a citadel of knowledge, which is evident in the many educational institutions scattered over Kukurantumi and Tafo.

He hinted that, there are several bigwigs in the Information Technology industry and other sectors of the economy contributing to National development.

He admonished those privileged in high places to come home and support the development agenda of Okyeman.

‘Those who have benefited from their community should endeavor to come home and support. If someone pushed you to a higher place you must pay back to society, the old men and women who took you through school are still alive, you must take care of them as well’ Okyenhene

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin urged the Adonten division to continue live in unity.

He acknowledged that, there may be some impasses within a section of the Adonten division.

However, he encouraged all interested parties to follow due traditional and customary procedures to resolve chieftancy matters.

Delivering the State of Adonten Address, the Adontenhene who doubled as Kukurantumihene, Daasebre Boamah Darko eulogised the Okyenhene for his exceptional leadership and service to humanity for the past 25 years.

He mentioned the numerous developmental projects spearheaded by the Okyenhene including the construction of ten basic schools, Christine the Amoatia Ofori Panin Model Schools, the establishment of the University College of Agriculture, Environment and Science and other initiative to stem the tide of climate change and global warming.

The Adonten division is the second in command in the institutional hierarchy of

the Akyem Abuakwa State.

Adontenhene assumes responsibility over the administration of the Akyem Abuakwa State in the absence of the Okyenhene.

It is one of the largest divisions in the Akyem Abuakwa state structure with over 155 towns and villages.

Some of the towns and villages within the Adonten division includes but not limited to Kukurantumi, Tafo, Asuom, Apapam, Takyiman, Osiem, Adoagyiri, Nkronso and Akooko.

The Adonten division durbar is the first among five divisional durbars to be organized in honor of Okyenhene’s 25th anniversary celebration.

There shall be the Benkum divisional durbar at Begoro (21st June 2024), grand Ohum durbar in Kyebi (20th July 2024) Gyase/Kwaben divisional durbar (27th September 2024), Asona Family Reunion (4th October 2024) and 25th Anniversary Football Gala (5th October 2024).

On Monday 3rd June, 2024, Osagyefo in collaboration with the Ministry Lands and Natural Resources will launch the One Million Tree Planting Exercise and One Student One Tree Project at the Abuakwa State College ( ABUSCO)

The rest of the activities for the year includes Okyeman Congress and Awards Night (19th October 2024), Okyeman Fun & Food Fair at Kyebi Community Centre (23rd November 2024), Golf Tournament (30th November 2024), Non-Denominational Birthday Thanksgiving Service (14th December 2024), Mega Musical Concert at the Kyebi Community Centre (Evening of 14th December 2024), and Children’s Party (28th December 2024).

